Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $111.54

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.
PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, September 15th.
NYSE PLNT opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
