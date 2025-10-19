Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $111.54

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.