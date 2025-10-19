Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). In a filing disclosed on October 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Colgate-Palmolive stock on October 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RICHARD R LARSEN IRA” account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 10/6/2025.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $100.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after acquiring an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $960,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,755,000 after purchasing an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

