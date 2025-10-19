Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $50.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

