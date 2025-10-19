Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $1.0335 billion for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $404.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $414.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.18 and its 200-day moving average is $340.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

