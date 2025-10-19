Nasdaq (NDAQ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.2887 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

