Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 4,166 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $481.07 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $488.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -194.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.08.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,347.90. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

