Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 4,099 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

