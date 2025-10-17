Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

