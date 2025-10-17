Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 894,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of ROL opened at $55.21 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

