Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $170.80 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.36 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

