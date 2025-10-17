Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.24 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.