Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,043.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,342.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,345.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,810.88.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

