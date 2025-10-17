New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,255 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

