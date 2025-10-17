New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $55,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $437.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.