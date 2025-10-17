Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 270 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

