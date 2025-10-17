Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $153.70.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $162.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

