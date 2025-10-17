iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 47.7% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $414,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $657.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.98. The stock has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

