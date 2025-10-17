Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 282 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

