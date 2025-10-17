Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

