RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $775.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.17. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $492.39 and a twelve month high of $793.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.54.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

