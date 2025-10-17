WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,875,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

