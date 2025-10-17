Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

