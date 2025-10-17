Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 424 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $283.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.22. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.83.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

