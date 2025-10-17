Compound Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Compound Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.4% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

