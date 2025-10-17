Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

