Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 181 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $459.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $470.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

