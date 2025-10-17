Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $652.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $422.38 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.37. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.