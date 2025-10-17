SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

