MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $43.37 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

