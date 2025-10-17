Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $396,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.52 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

