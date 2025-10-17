WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $211,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shopify Stock Up 0.2%

SHOP stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.72.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

