WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.