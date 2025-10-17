iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

