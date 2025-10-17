Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,952.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,465.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5,329.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

