Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.02. The company has a market capitalization of $755.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

