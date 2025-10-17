Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 688 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,851,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,033,000 after acquiring an additional 218,789 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average of $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.