Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D)” Rating for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.75.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

