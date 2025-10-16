Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D+) Rating for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 15.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of 195.10 and a beta of 0.16. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. TI Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

