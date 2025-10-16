Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,412 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

