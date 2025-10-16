Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11,589.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.