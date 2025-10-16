Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Down 4.9%
MKZR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Mackenzie Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.
In other news, Treasurer Glen W. Fuller bought 14,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 85,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,426.30. The trade was a 19.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angche Sherpa bought 15,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $77,244.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,406.40. This represents a 27.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 486,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,682. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
