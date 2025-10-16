Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Down 4.9%

MKZR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Mackenzie Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Get Mackenzie Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Glen W. Fuller bought 14,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 85,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,426.30. The trade was a 19.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angche Sherpa bought 15,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $77,244.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,406.40. This represents a 27.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 486,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,682. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mackenzie Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Mackenzie Realty Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.