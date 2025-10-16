Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SEALSQ presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ LAES opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. SEALSQ has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

