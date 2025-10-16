Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 62.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.5%

CF Industries stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

