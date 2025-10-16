Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,946 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $470,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.