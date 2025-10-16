Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,358 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 234.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,439,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 314,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

