Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 22,129 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Haleon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 889,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.20. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

