Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 11,325 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 4,673.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $82,516,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

