Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

