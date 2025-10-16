Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

