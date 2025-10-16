Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $165.88 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
